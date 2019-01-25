The words “ lead us not into temptation” are part of a prayer known as the Our Father, well known in the Christian religion and while the translation is somewhat dated, it is a part of the prayer in which we ask God to help us first of all avoid temptation to do wrong or in encountering such temptation to resist it. There is, however, within our society people who make their incomes encouraging us to try or use things or experiences.
Obviously, most of these are not trying to tempt us to do anything wrong, but I have noticed that there is a significant number of times that such promotions should raise serious questions within us as to whether these are temptations better avoided.
Turn on your computer, go to the internet, and you will be immediately inundated by numerous ads. Many of course quite innocent, even useful. Some, however, are definitely trying to tempt us to do things that are morally questionable if not down right wrong.
Photos of women and men in some state of undress are frequent. Often these are portrayed as news or information articles. Advertising suggesting that one cheat on a spouse are not even disguised.
On television, we are shown motor vehicles being driven in what can only be described in a reckless manner, unsafe speeding in an urban area or plowing trough snow drifts. All this, of course, has nothing to do with how such vehicles were meant to be driven.
These are just some examples of how we can be tempted to do something foolish, but more importantly, our children are being exposed to such temptations without the maturity and experience needed to handle them.
We should not be surprised that our children both boys and girls are becoming involved in porn and sexting at ever earlier ages. That the most common loss of life of young people is excessive speed and reckless driving.
We have allowed them to be led into temptation. We cannot expect God to lead them out without our help.
We can encourage advertisers to be more responsible. We can and must take time to talk to our children about what they are seeing on the TV and the internet and the values encouraged. We can become aware that there are those who would like nothing more than to tempt us for their own gain.