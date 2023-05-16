Responding to a letter to the editor published in Tuesday's edition — Stewart and Ohio Republicans have Poked the Bear. Vote 'NO' 8 August — Why is it, Brad Cotton, that when Republicans fight back against Democrats, we are “poking the bear?”
Do you really believe Ohioans are hibernating on the issue of abortion? You asked if we conservatives believe that the state has the absolute authority to make critical health care decisions for our sisters, daughters, and granddaughters.
Yes, absolutely, when those sisters, daughters and granddaughters have been in the womb for 8 months and the Democrats want to bring back late term abortion. When Democrats speak of “critical health care decisions,” they mean bringing back later term abortions. Why can’t you say that openly and honestly, Brad?
Dr. Kermit Gosnell and his like support your efforts. You should proudly embrace their support. Abortion is still legal in Ohio, and it is available in a medical emergency to prevent a pregnant woman’s death. YOU LIE when you say “Ohio women face death rather than receive a life-saving abortion.”
As for “Gerrymandering,” we agree on this topic, Brad: when the opposite political party engages in “gerrymandering,” it is terrible, terrible, terrible … but not when our party does it! You complain that Republicans hold 67 out of 99 House Seats and 26 out of 32 Senate seats.
The primary and natural reason for this is that Democrats in Ohio tend to gather in our large cities and Democrats win those precincts with 90% plus votes.
To fight this natural outcome, Democrat leaders engage in the worst example of gerrymandering when they carve the shape of our large city congressional districts into pie-shaped wedges to force an artificial balance.
To fight gerrymandering, Democrats engage in gerrymandering! Yes, Brad, it is worth $20 Million to stop the madness of the Democrat agenda. Every penny of it.
Congratulations to state Rep. Brian Stewart (R-Ashville) and the Ohio Republicans for fighting back.
Dave Horning
Circleville
