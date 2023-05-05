Reading the letters recently in the letters to the editor column has truly saddened my heart.
Pickaway county was a great place to grow up, a place where people cared about others and neighbors were kind to each other. I left for quite some time and have come home to learn that that’s no longer true in this city.
I have witnessed some of the saddest representations of government that I’ve seen in my life in this city since I’ve been back. I know that we can do better!
In November, we will “choose” and I do put that lightly those who will lead us into the future. I’m not talking about one person. I’m talking about ALL. We win nothing when the winners of primaries say things like “let’s get them” and “good wins”. No one wins when it’s about you and you think you’re against this community.
We all lose and just because we disagree doesn’t make anyone bad or good, it makes us different. So representatives, remember that you’re not leaders. You are servants to this city/county and you owe us your best. Not your friends, not people who give in return for getting..for us! We are ALL as good as you regardless of your beliefs.
Good will prevail and that’s not always your way or mine. Do better and do right.
Ginger Wright
Circleville
