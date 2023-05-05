Editor's Note: Former mayoral candidate Dave Horning shared this letter with the Circleville Herald that he wrote to Colton Henson of Ashville.
To the Editor,
It is difficult for me to find the words to describe how disgusted I am that you would call my home on the morning after a primary election loss and start an argument with Laura, my fiancé and campaign manager, because your feelings were hurt over a Facebook post. Your timing and complete lack of empathy was obnoxious.
And what was the nature of your complaint? That the post in question claimed that the Pickaway County Republican Central Committee (PCRCC) HQ is never open and that the PCRCC is in turmoil. You also claimed that you and the Chair of the Pickaway County Republican Central Committee (PCRCC) were called “DO NOTHINGS.”
I wish I had a dollar for every time I heard you lecture us about how the PCRCC has only two statutory duties under the Ohio Revised Code – (1) to appoint a replacement for an elected person who leaves office before their term expires, and (2) well, really, nothing else. And since you interchange the term “PCRCC” with what you and the sign at 108 South Court call the “Pickaway County GOP,” you also lecture us that the Pickaway County GOP has only these same two duties. Then you declare that they need to do nothing else. And now, you are upset at being called “DO NOTHINGS” ? See below:
The PCRCC had NO VOTER REGISTRATION DRIVE.
The PCRCC made NO EFFORT to get voters to register as Republicans.
NOTE: In a county that voted 72.7% for Trump in 2020, only 25.9% of Pickaway County voters are registered as Republicans (9,426 Republicans out of 36,364 Total registered).
The PCRCC made NO EFFORT to increase voter turnout.
The PCRCC made NO EFFORT to promote Early Voting. (Oz lost in PA due to Fetterman’s
Early Voting. Oz had a great Election Day, Fetterman had a great Election Month.)
The PCRCC played NO ROLE in the fight against Industrial Solar Projects.
The PCRCC HQ is rarely open.
The PCRCC has, since June 2022, held NO MEETINGS in September, November, December, January, February or April. Five meetings held, six meetings canceled.
When the PCRCC does hold meetings, the Chair makes the meetings closed so that registered Republican voters, who are (by definition) members of the Republican Party, are not allowed to attend.
The PCRCC made NO EFFORT to keep the members informed as to happenings at the State Capitol.
The PCRCC made NO EFFORT to coordinate with the Women’s Club or Young Republicans.
The PCRCC made NO EFFORT to appoint Republicans as Poll watchers.
The PCRCC held NO MEETINGS for the following subcommittees:
Development, Elections, Finance, Communications, or Candidate Recruitment.
The PCRCC made NO EFFORT and, in fact, impeded efforts to fill vacant seats on the PCRCC.
There is turmoil in the PCRCC and it is divided into two camps as you stated in your phone call. The reason for the two camps is the desire of those not in your camp to have a more active Republican Party in Pickaway County.
You and the Chair blame the other camp for the division and turmoil. This is childish. The undeniable fact is that the person in charge of an organization is always responsible for what is happening inside the organization. If there is turmoil in the PCRCC, then it is the Chair’s fault and the Chair’s responsibility to fix it. President Harry S Truman showed that he understood this when he put the sign on his desk that said: “The Buck Stops Here.”
My suggestion for fixing the turmoil is to appoint a Parliamentarian responsible for enforcing Roberts Rules of Order. This would allow those who raise their hand to be called on to speak, instead of those who shout the loudest. In my opinion, this would bring civility.
Without this change, the PCRCC will continue to do nothing and have a Chair that passes the buck. I hope this is not the leadership advice you are giving to Bernie Moreno.
I believe that you owe an apology to Laura and me for your unwarranted phone call on the day after a primary election when the time for healing is supposed to begin. And we both had already begun that healing process by congratulating Michelle Blanton on her win.
Dave Horning
Circleville