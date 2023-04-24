featured Letter: Mayoral candidate motivations Apr 24, 2023 Apr 24, 2023 Updated 36 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save To the Editor,When you compare the motivations of two Republican candidates for Circleville mayor, consider the following statements the candidates have made.Michelle Blanton: “I’ve enjoyed serving as a city council member. But, it is time to consider the possibilities and potential for myself, my family and the City of Circleville. Dave Horning: “I want to bring economic development to Circleville so that our children and grandchildren can find jobs and housing and thus settle here with us. This is my motivation. “Oceana WalisaCircleville Recipe of the Day You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Politics Psychology Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Teays Valley alumnus wins half marathon LE students build pole barn for local couple Westfall senior Olivia Dumm is the Athlete of the Week! Pickaway Court of Common Pleas News Pickaway Court of Common Pleas News Trending Recipes Recipe of the Day