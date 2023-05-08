This letter is in response to the April 28th article on the dog shelter. Chief Warden Custer claims untruths are being told about the dog shelter policy regarding dog safety.
Considering the safety of dogs in the shelter environment, young puppies are at high risk of disease and harmful stress due to the nature of the environment. Veterinarians and shelter management organizations agree that the safest place for puppies is outside the shelter and in a foster home to promote good health and proper socialization.
However, the commissioners will not allow puppies born in the shelter to go to foster homes through them, nor will they let rescue organizations take in this vulnerable group. They also deny pregnant dogs the opportunity of rescue. Instead, they keep these dogs in harm's way and at the taxpayer's expense, considering these dogs require care for at least two months.
Refusing to allow puppies or pregnant mothers to leave the shelter is indeed risking the dog's safety when there are more capable people able to provide the proper environment, yet are denied. Evidence as to why the commissioners shouldn't be keeping young puppies or pregnant dogs in the shelter has been presented to them, and they have dismissed or ignored it.
The next issue is the commissioners' spay/neuter policy. Chief Warden Custer explains that the commissioners feel it should be the adopter's choice whether or not their adopted dog is spayed or neutered. The dog shelters' existence is based upon cleaning up the messes contributed by people not spaying and neutering their dogs; there shouldn't be a choice.
People already have a choice in where to acquire their dog; if they choose to obtain it from the shelter, it should be spayed or neutered. The shelter shouldn't be contributing to the problems they exist to manage; it should be helping solve them, which begins with requiring the spay/neutering of adoptable dogs.
Again, veterinarians and shelter management organizations support spay/neuter requirements for shelter dogs. This evidence has also been presented to the commissioners and ignored.
The commissioners should follow the evidence and do right by the dogs and their community, and make these necessary changes. If the status quo continues, the community members should consider electing commissioners who respect their constituents and experts in their field.
Jonna Curtiss
Canal Winchester
Recipe of the Day
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.