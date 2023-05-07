The dog pound may be pretty but the commissioner’s policies are ugly.
When a warden receives a call regarding a stray dog, they hop in the dog catcher van to try and catch the dog. If successful, the dog is input into the shelter system where it lives in a 4 by 4 kennel without blanket or bed for 17-18 hours per day.
The remaining 6-7 hours are in an outdoor 4 by 8 kennel (weather permitting). If they are lucky, they may get a quick walk with a volunteer.
If adopted, they are not sterilized prior to adoption due to the commissioner’s refusal to implement this cost effective and life saving policy. The touted 100 percent sterilization voucher is fabulous for responsible pet owners but the sad fact is that vouchers are rarely used.
The adopted unsterilized dog is much more likely to roam, procreate, bite and fight which leads to wrecks, bites and unwanted litters.
Unwanted litters end up with irresponsible people or the irresponsible pound. Puppies born in the dog pound are set up for failure.
This cycle of picking up a dog, transporting to pound, adopting out unsterilized and later picking up unwanted litters or more strays is known as recycling of dogs aka reactive shelter management. Sterilization prior to adoption and releasing all pregnant dogs to a reputable rescue ensures the best life for the dogs.
Amber Hunt is a member of Advocates for Pickaway County Shelter Dogs.
Recipe of the Day
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.