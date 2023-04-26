featured Letter: Praise for Lumley's columns Apr 26, 2023 Apr 26, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save My letter is in response to Barb Lumley’s article from April 20 – Grass isn’t always greener on the other side.This lady is wise and has a lot of common sense.In her own way, she put this issue in a humorous but sensible narrative.Keep printing her articles as many people look forward to reading them.Many thanksDavid MontgomeryStoutsville Recipe of the Day You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Linguistics Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Teays Valley alumnus wins half marathon Gold Cliff Park to reopen after 30 years, host fundraiser for Partners for Paws Pickaway Court of Common Pleas News Councilwoman Katie Logan Hedges fires back at letter writer Westfall senior Olivia Dumm is the Athlete of the Week! Trending Recipes Recipe of the Day