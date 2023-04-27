Letter: Republican primary on Tuesday Apr 27, 2023 Apr 27, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save To the Editor, City Councilperson Katie Logan Hedges voted for Biden, by her own admission. Please keep that in mind when voting in the Republican primary on Tuesday. Emily SturgeonCircleville Recipe of the Day You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Gold Cliff Park to reopen after 30 years, host fundraiser for Partners for Paws Councilwoman Katie Logan Hedges fires back at letter writer Westfall senior Olivia Dumm is the Athlete of the Week! Pickaway Court of Common Pleas News Teays Valley alumnus wins half marathon Trending Recipes Recipe of the Day