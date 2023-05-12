To the Editor,
I was both saddened and appalled at the story that ran regarding the Pickaway County Dog shelter and their policies. As a shelter director for almost 8 years in an adjacent county, we have tried to help almost every Pickaway County Dog Shelter leader with little to no change over the last 5-6 years.
As an animal sheltering organization whose primary goal is to house stray and unwanted dogs refusing to spay/neuter dogs adopted from the shelter is irresponsible.
Every intact animal could result in more dogs for the county. Requiring spay/neuter for dogs adopted from the shelter ensures that dogs from their organization will not be contributing to the overpopulation concerns in your own community and mine, as we regularly get calls from Pickaway county residents asking us to take strays found that your own shelter can’t or won’t take because they are full, litters of puppies born to your resident’s pets and residents wishing to surrender their own pets to our shelter because they don’t trust the policies of Pickaway County Dog Shelter.
What Pickaway County does affects all of us trying to manage shelters and community dog populations.
Refusing to require sterilization when the funds are available, not at taxpayer expense, is irresponsible, unethical, and detrimental to the long-term success of the shelter. Many knowledgeable organizations have offered to help them to implement policies that are attainable for them and in line with currently accepted animal sheltering methods.
Refusing to release pregnant/nursing moms with litters, warehousing animals with medical needs instead of releasing them and releasing dogs with known bite histories without disclosing is problematic.
We work WITH our Dog Wardens and Commissioners to ensure that what we are doing is going to be best for everyone. Pickaway County seems to do the opposite in that the people who should be asking for help from other knowledgeable support systems are denying and refusing it for the purpose of their own egos at the detriment of the dogs in Pickaway County as well as surrounding counties.
The only responsible choice for shelters is to require spay/neuter for animals adopted from shelters. This should not be an issue for Pickaway County as there is a well-funded, making funds available for sterilization is available to EVERY dog who is adopted from Pickaway County Dog Shelter.
If you are interested in how this affects your community, my community, and the entire dog sheltering community right now, I encourage you to speak up and ask your commissioners why they continually refuse to do what is responsible and vote for those whose values align with yours.
This has been an ongoing concern for years with no effort to make noticeable changes.
Jenn Thomas is the executive director of the Ross County Humane Society.