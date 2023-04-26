Who is David Horning? What promises and solutions has he made and offered to the citizens of Circleville in the short time he has lived here? His references to government in New Albany and Granville, Ohio reveal his elitist view of the local government he feels would be best for Roundtown.
Republican Primary voters in Circleville should understand that David Horning is very new to Circleville and Pickaway County. According to information from the Board of Elections, he first voted as a Pickaway County Republican in the 2022 Primary. Until then, Horning resided in Franklin County. He purports to have solutions to problems and connections with people from all levels of government.
Michelle Blanton, on the other hand, has been a resident of Circleville and Pickaway County for nineteen years and got involved in local city government by becoming an elected member of Circleville City Council over five years ago. She is currently the Chair of Council’s Finance Committee and has worked very hard to involve herself in and be a leader in the workings and economics necessary to move the city forward.
Blanton has mentored with Mayor Don McIlroy and understands the importance of the executive/administrative role of mayor and how it must be balanced with city council’s law-making role in moving Circleville forward for its citizens and constituents.
Please vote for and nominate Michelle Blanton as the next Circleville Mayor in the May 2 Primary Election.
R.F. Hoffman
Circleville
