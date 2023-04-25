I have to admit that it was entertaining to read a letter written by a non-Circleville resident regarding Katie Hedges’ decisions.
Obviously this person based her information on hearsay and did not research the information given to her by “friends”, who we can only speculate, is Katie’s opposition.
Katie has been involved in her community her entire life. She is a highly intelligent young woman who makes decisions based on research. Katie is from a family of community minded, involved people. She grew up wanting to make a difference and has in many ways!
Facts that I know about Katie from watching her grow up are: Katie is passionate about doing the right thing. Katie will never “jump on the bandwagon “unless she actually believes in the cause. Katie does her research, she is smart and informed. Katie thinks before she acts or speaks. Katie is kind and easy to talk to.
In my opinion, Katie is the of the age group that we need in our City Government. More young people need to run for these offices!
Katie and her husband could have gone anywhere to raise her daughter. She chose to stay here to make a difference. She chose us now it’s up to us to re-elect her.
Judith Magill
Circleville
Recipe of the Day
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.