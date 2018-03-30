Herald Editor,
On a mid-April day in 1775, between 60 to 70 men from Lexington, Massachusetts, assembled on the town green and refused to make way for British soldiers marching to Concord.
What followed has been called by historians as “the shot heard round the world” that started the American Revolution.
But what is often not taught is the reason why those brave men of Massachusetts stood their ground against soldiers from the world’s most powerful empire.
The British had been tipped off to guns being stored in Concord and were marching to seize the cache of firearms, along with arresting Patriot leaders Samuel Adams and John Hancock, who were staying in the town.
The Patriots were tipped to the plan and a number of riders, including Paul Revere, alerted the countryside that the British were coming.
While the British were able to proceed past Lexington, those brave Patriots bought enough time for hundreds of their fellow citizens to assemble at Concord. They not only denied the British the cache of weapons and helped to save the lives of Adams and Hancock, they forced the British to retreat back to Boston, killing 73 Redcoats and wounding another 174.
This attempted confiscation of American firearms was one of the reasons why the Founding Fathers adopted the second amendment to the U.S. Constitution on Dec. 15, 1791.
“A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
It was controversial at the time whether rights should be listed in the Constitution at all. Some thought it was impossible to list all of our rights and feared those rights not listed would be potentially lost. Others worried that without further restraint by the Constitution that the new federal government could one day ride roughshod over our rights, as the British Empire did. The latter argument eventually carried the day.
The consensus of the Founding was that our rights were self-evident and not granted by government, but by the laws of nature and of nature’s God.
You may wonder why I am writing about this history? It’s in reaction to the disturbing opinion piece authored by retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens advocating for the repeal of this cherished right that hundreds of thousands of our countrymen and countrywomen have shed blood or given the ultimate sacrifice to protect for over two centuries.
The second amendment is the last check in a long list of checks carefully put into the Constitution by our Founding Fathers to protect Americans against tyranny, whether through invasion of a hostile foreign power or the federal government descending into tyranny.
The Founding Fathers were students of history and had seen repeated examples of governments, whether of monarchical, democratic or republican construction, eventually descending into tyranny, often during times of crisis.
The second amendment was seen as a vehicle for the states and/or the people to resist tyranny when all the other checks had been circumvented by the tyrannical force.
Most of the former Justice’s argument revolved around the prepositional phrase, “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State…”.
The meaning of language can change over time, and this phrase is no exception. When the Founders offered advice to their descendants on how to interpret the Constitution, Thomas Jefferson noted that, “On every question of construction let us carry ourselves back to the time when the Constitution was adopted, recollect the spirit manifested in the debates, and instead of trying what meaning can be squeezed out of the text, or invented against it, conform to the probable one which was passed.”
The Founders leaned heavily on British Common Law to form the basis for our government. In Common Law at the time, “well regulated” meant “well functioning”.
Despite being appointed by a Republican president, former Justice Stevens was a member of the liberal wing of the court, which doesn’t practice the originalism that Jefferson prescribed. And this misguided opinion is the result. Thankfully Justice Stevens is no longer on the court.