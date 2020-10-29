I am writing in support of the re-election of Senator Tim Schaffer for Ohio Senate District 20. I have been engaged on and off with Tim Schaffer in the Ohio House and the Senate for over 10 years. He has tried to rectify difficulties with Ohio licensing and regulation on mine and others in my situation's behalf. Recently he was able to get some relief from overzealous regulators passed to our benefit and survival. Sen Schaffer has a history of support of small businesses and agriculture in the face of regulatory difficulties. As well he has a history of personal and legislative support of people with disabilities and addiction issues. His policies include a strong stance against public corruption and sex predators. He supports first responders, veterans, and has initiated tax reductions for individuals and small businesses to grow the Ohio economy. Sen Schaffer cares about his constituents and the economic wellbeing of his district. State Senator Tim Schaffer is the best example of a true public servant that I have met.
Keith Pritchard
Canal Winchester