Dear Editor,
The family of Harry Webb Jr. would like to thank members of Harrison Township Fire Department and/or squad for their quick response to our emergency and transport recently.
Also, thank you to OhioHealth (Berger Hospital) Staff for their kindness, expert help and arrangements made for MedFlight and their transport. Their care and kindnesses were greatly appreciated.
Many thanks and appreciation to Oliver Cheek Funeral Home and Pastor Ty Myers for their compassionate services and prayers, all the kind words and cards from neighbor and friends. Your kindnesses will long be remembered.
Linda Burns
Ashville