Dear Editor:
Recently, I had the pleasure of observing the accomplishments of three Circleville High School graduates that were on television.
First I watched Justin Hill of Mount Union College setting records in Division III football, as a wide receiver on the team. Being a senior hopefully, Justin will be able to continue at the next level others have from Division III. As a side note Justin’s grandfather was Sandy Hill, the famed CHS running back on the undefeated football teams of 1948 and 1949.
The center for Mount Union this year was John Valentine, the grandson of John Valentine who was also an important player on those early teams. I watched many of these games because my brother, Dick Hartinger was also on the 48-49 teams.
Friday night I watched Jay Sharett, another CHS graduate, coach Pickerington Central to their second Division I state championship in three years. Jay has been their head coach at Central for many years and the television announcer said he qualifies to be in the Ohio High School Football Coach Hall of Fame.
The third person I will note is one who I have watched being interviewed many times on tv is Steve Helwagen. He is the editor of bucknuts.com. I feel that he is highly respected for his views on the Ohio State Buckeyes sports teams.
I feel all CHS alumni should be proud of these individuals, as I know I am. There are other CHS graduates out there I am certain that also deserved recognition for their accomplishments. These are just some connected with sports.
Respectly,
Pete Hartinger
CHS Alumni Board Member
Motto — “Bound Together-Tigers Forever”