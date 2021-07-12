Dear Editor,
Debbie and I heartily endorse Senator Bob Peterson for U.S. Congress to replace Steve Stivers.
We have known Bob and his wife Lisa for about 10 years, ever since I succeeded him in the Ohio House of Representatives. He has been a great partner in the Senate.
Bob has the experience to handle national politics, with his background as President of the Ohio Farm Bureau, as a Fayette County Commissioner and currently as our State Senator. In the last General Assembly, Bob was elected by his peers to serve as President Pro Tempore of the Ohio Senate. He is a great leader and knows how to “get the job done.”
He is the only candidate endorsed by Ohio Right to Life; their commitment borne out in the volunteer efforts of Bob and his wife, Lisa, to their local pregnancy center, which shows they value the sanctity of life.
He has been committed to Pickaway County Republican politics through his presence at numerous events through the years.
He has the endorsement of over 100 leaders throughout the 15th Congressional District; including almost all our Pickaway County elected officials and leaders. See the endorsement list and more info at bobpetersonforcongress.com.
The special primary election is Aug. 3. Early voting at the Board of Elections in Circleville is in process now. The voter turnout is not expected to be especially heavy, so your vote matters a lot!
Debbie and I hope you will join us and vote for Bob Peterson as the best choice to represent Pickaway County in Washington.
Gary Scherer
Pickaway County Commissioner