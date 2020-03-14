Dear Editor,
We are writing to support our friend Gary Scherer for County Commissioner. Gary has fought tirelessly for Pickaway County in Columbus and has proven that he has what it takes to lead our county to a brighter future.
Gary is a committed member of our community, ranging from being President of the Rotary Club, to member of the Farm Bureau, and even serving as President of the Chamber of Commerce, Gary is deeply involved and active in our county. His grandkids attend Teays Valley School District, where we raised our children, and we have witnessed firsthand his passion for our kids and community.
Gary Scherer has been a leader in Columbus and has never forgotten where he came from. While serving as a State Representative, Gary secured nearly $400,000 for the Fairgrounds Amphitheater, which has proven instrumental in advancing the modernization of our fairgrounds.
Gary Scherer is endorsed by numerous local and state officials, people who have worked with Gary and know what he is capable of. The false criticism that Gary is a career politician is laughable at best, Gary Scherer has run a successful small business for many years before he entered politics. I hope you will join us in supporting Gary Scherer for County Commissioner, he is by far the best choice in this race.
Larry and Roxanne Davis
Ashville