Dear Editor,
I am a Circleville resident writing to you about a concern. I am writing to you in order to raise the issue people face in my locality due to the lack of homeless shelters.
In our community, we are lacking this desperate need. There are little-to-no homeless shelters in the community for both men and women. As the winter months are coming, this is a concerning problem.
The shelters we do have are almost always full or have a waiting list to enter. We need to come together to open more shelters. We need to come together to provide more transitional and permanent affordable housing services. Housing is not enough to end homelessness, but combining supportive services can help end it. Many individuals need short-term stabilization before they can find housing that will meet long-term needs.
As this situation is not good, I request it be highlighted, so that maybe the city will take some action to improve this increasing problem.
Sincerely,
Jacinda Swackhammer, LSW
Circleville