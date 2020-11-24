Dear Editor,
Allow me to respond to a recent Viewpoint “Rolling Coal and Dancing In The Streets”. I will apologize somewhat for my fellow Trump supporters for “rolling coal” and yelling during your protest. However, when you are standing at the main intersection of town bashing a sitting president (a president who won 74% of the vote in the county I remind you) and holding signs supporting the murder of unborn children---what do you expect? Sorry, but that cheese and wine party was cancelled! Then we have high school kids carrying signs “I’m a woman not a womb” and “Pro-Life is U.S. Sharia Law”---you should be so proud. We all have our sins but actively advocating the killing of an unborn baby made in the likeness and image of our Lord Jesus Christ is one that perhaps needs more consideration. So while I am concerned for your ingestion of diesel fumes and some foul language, I am more concerned for the most innocent and defenseless of lives as they are viciously ripped from what should be a safe place
Matt Forquer
Ashville