To the Pickaway community,
As a result of my retirement as Judge of the Pickaway County Juvenile and Probate Court, I want to thank the Pickaway County residents for your kind support and friendship over these years.
I have had the honor and privilege of serving as the Juvenile and Probate Judge for 24 years and prior to that, for 10 years as State Senator representing this county in the Ohio General Assembly.
As a little boy growing up in Meigs County, I never dreamed that I would have been afforded this privilege. Only in America as they say. Pickaway County is a great place to live and raise a family. The friendships that I have acquired over the years are so numerous, it would fill this page to list the names.
Likewise, the support of so many are too numerous to begin. I do want to commend and thank my tremendous staff in Juvenile and Probate Court who have each day performed their duties and made my job much easier. I wish the best to my fellow citizens of this county for continued progress and prosperity.
And to the young people of this county, set your goals and pursue your dreams. They can become a reality.
Best wishes,
Jan Michael Long
Pickaway County Juvenile and Probate Judge