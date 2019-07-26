Dear Editor,
My name is Pam, and I was just a happy normal person living in Pickaway County and owning a business in downtown Circleville. That is until Monday, July 15 around 7 p.m. when someone decided to take a shot at me when I was driving past them, about two blocks before the UDF on East Main Street. That’s right, they shot at me on purpose.
A bullet from a pellet gun was shot into my car, shattering my window and landing right behind the passenger seat. I was not hurt, but very scared. You see just a half hour before this happened, my precious granddaughter had been sitting right where the bullet entered my car. I called the police department and a policeman came to the scene briefly. He seemed to believe this was the act of a bored youth.
I’m writing this letter because I don’t know what else to do. There are not too many things that upset me, but this has really shaken me up, and I now believe I am not safe in my community. My fear is the next person may not be so lucky. If this happens again, a car driver, passenger or precious child or grandchild may be seriously injured or even killed.
Many people in the area where the bullet came from are elderly, and I am also concerned for their safety. How will they be able to feel safe if this continues? The community needs to be aware that this kind of violence is going on in our town.
So if anyone, especially in this area, has seen anyone playing with or discharging a pellet gun, report it to the police so they can try to stop this before there is a tragedy.
Pamalu Seeds,
Circleville