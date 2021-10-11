Dear Editor,
Columbus is falling behind. After years of planning, the city has failed to present a detailed solution for how they will address the ever-increasing greenhouse gas emissions that we are facing due to the increase in population.
Not only does the City of Columbus lack a comprehensive list of climate goals, but they have also failed to implement a monitoring system to track the progress that they promised in the draft plan passed last year.
Our leaders are failing us. We must urge our local representative to act fast. Any delay from this point forward will need to be met with more aggressive action in the future.
Noah Morris
Columbus