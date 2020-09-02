Dear Editor,
I read the article about “Ohio leads the way on early voting” in the Circleville Herald on Aug. 29, by Steven Collins. I would like to add some information that voters in Pickaway County might not know.
To be honest, I learned a very important fact. I was always under the impression the mail-in/absentee ballots needed to be postmarked on election day. I was wrong! I hope I am alone in this error in thinking. A very nice lady at the election board office set me straight.
Mail-in/absentee ballots must be postmarked the day before election day. This fall that means ballots must be postmarked on Nov. 2 — Monday.
Fortunately, I have always picked up my application and then ballot in person at the Pickaway election board office. I have also delivered my ballot, in person, many days ahead of our past elections. I encourage everyone to be proactive this November and get your ballots in early.
Are you registered? You can’t vote unless you are registered. You must be registered to vote by Oct. 5. You still have a month. Don’t procrastinate! This election if extremely important for America.
As Steven writes, “Ohio will mail out applications the beginning of September, to every registered voter in Ohio.” I stress to all voters to fill out your application and return it as soon as possible. Then your ballot will be mailed to you in a timely fashion. Once you have your ballot — please, fill it out and return it, either by mail or to our local election board office.
They are located in the back of the BMV building at 141 West Main Street. The office number is 740-474-1100. Their hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Once early voting begins on Oct. 6, their hours will increase to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Week of Oct. 19, hours will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Week of Oct. 26, their hours will be 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. They will also be open on Saturday, Oct. 24 and Oct. 31 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 25 and Nov. 1 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The election board office has made every effort to make early voting available to every registered voter. There is also a ballot drop box outside the back door of their office for your convenience.
I was also told the board of elections would have a Pickaway County Facebook page with information on the ways and how to’s of voting. Young people, older/mature people, and all citizens in between, this is your right, as U.S. citizens. Please exercise your right and vote. There is an old saying “use it or lose it.” I would hate to see that happen in America.
I encourage you to join me in registering, voting and participating in our unalienable right as as valued citizen of the United States of America.
Absentee/mail-in ballots are safe!
JoEllen Jacobs
Circleville