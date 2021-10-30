Dear Editor,
I would like you to vote for Debbie Shaw for the Board of Education of Logan Elm School District.
Mrs. Shaw has a clear vision for our district and has and is accomplishing those goals.
Mrs. Shaw has an ability to communicate to the public, informing them of the districts progress and challenges. Most recently a leader in the passing of the levy and continually talking with the public about the progress of our new school.
Mrs. Shaw has the ability to work as a team with the other members of the board and the superintendent. She is presently serving as president and the leader of this team.
Mrs. Shaw has helped adopt a fiscally sound district budget.
Mrs. Shaw has been constantly focused on what is best for all students, student achievement and implementing policies that will provide more success for all students.
Mrs. Shaw listens to the students, parents, teachers, staff and administration when they are presenting a problem and works with them to solve the problems.
Mrs. Shaw advocates to the local, state and national levels for public education.
Mrs. Shaw has been a great school board member for many years and because of this experience has a proven record of caring and efficiency. I highly recommend her as your choice next Tuesday.
Sincerely,
Ruth Barnes Wilson
Circleville