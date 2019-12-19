Dear Editor:
I am writing this letter to the Pickaway County Commissioners to ask why there are no more flea markets being held at the fairgrounds. Since all the new buildings have been completed, flea markets have stopped. I am sure I’m not the only one wondering why. I know there are a lot of people who would really like to get these started again. It seems to me this would be a welcomed thing to start up again with all the new buildings. There’s bound to be room at the fairgrounds somewhere to get flea markets started again.
Thank you,
Ted Mogan