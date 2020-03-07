Dear Editor:
It has been my honor to have known Gary Scherer since he was a seventh grader at Circleville Junior High School, two years later as my Algebra I student and then in high school as the statistician for the Circleville High School baseball team in the 1970’s that I had the privilege to coach. But that was only the beginning.
He obviously was good with numbers since he holds a CPA degree. His CPA firm became my business client during my insurance career, and my business was a client of his accounting firm. We have shared many years together as Rotarians and members of Community United Methodist Church.
Through the years, there have been countless opportunities for us to share ideas on various committees and as volunteers. I have always found Gary to be honest, forward thinking, positive and able to have vision for the future. He has served us well in the state legislature and now has the desire to continue that service as a county commissioner.
If you have seen his mailer, you will note an amazing list of endorsements from Governor Mike DeWine, many other state officials, local office holders from both political parties and possibly the most important endorsement from his mother-in-law. If your mother-in-law endorses you, you must be a pretty amazing person. And he is! I strongly urge you to join me in casting your ballot for Gary Scherer for Pickaway County Commissioner.
Sincerely,
Dan Fouts
Circleville