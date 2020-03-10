Dear Editor;
For the last 50 years, I have known Gary Scherer. We were in Boy Scouts where he achieved the highest honor of scouting, becoming an Eagle Scout. He served and was respected as a scout leader when he was a young man.
Gary’s commitment to and skills as a leader continue today, serving as our State Representative for four terms. Professionally, he is a Certified Public Accountant. His career experience will ensure maintaining a sound financial situation for Pickaway County. One of his goals as a county commissioner will be to continue increasing the number of jobs for our county.
Endorsements for Gary include a long list of county and state elected officials, including Governor Mile DeWine our three current county commissioners.
Please join me in voting for Gary Scherer for County Commissioner. Your vote for Gary Scherer will be a vote to continue to move Pickaway County forward.
Sincerely,
Fred K. Mavis
Circleville