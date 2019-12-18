Dear Editor;

Last weekend, OCU presented a “ Nite of Glory” Christmas concert at the Performing Arts Center.

Bravo for the outstanding performance by the OCU chorus and orchestra. So much talent was on display.

A computerized stick figure presentation showing the journey of the Holy Family to Bethlehem was ingenious.

I hate to pick favorites but mine was the guitar solo — the theatre was dark, only a spotlight on the performer as he sang and played “Starry, Starry Nite”.

It was a joyful afternoon — don’t miss it next year.

We are blessed to have OCU in our community.

Ron and Marie

Kazmierczak

Circleville

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments