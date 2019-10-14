Dear Editor:
On May 28 at 1:05 a.m., our family and neighborhood experienced an unforgettable catastrophe dealt by Mother Nature herself. The tornado destroyed a lot of buildings, trees and other structures in our little corner of the world. Thankfully, there were no major injuries and everyone is safe. My wife and I would like to take the time to express our gratitude and thanks to our family, friends and community who stopped what they were doing in their lives and came to the aid of our community. At one time, between the houses on our corner, there were at least 150 people dragging brush, clearing debris from our properties and making our houses livable and secure. It was and still is so overwhelming — the love and support that we have received from so many. It is truly a great feeling to know that we live in a community that pulls together when life throws you a curve ball and makes sure that you are ok. Thank you to the first responders and everyone who were on seen almost immediately after the storm hit. There are too many folks to thank without leaving someone out, but thank you from the bottom of our hearts for all that you have done for us in this time of need. Please know that we are forever indebted to you for your kindness.
Todd and Valorie
Huffman
Cricleville