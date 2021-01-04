Dear Editor,
With the “year of COVID” barely behind us, we look forward to the New Year and the customary resolutions: reduce personal weight, reduce time on social media and reduce consumption of animal foods.
Yes, that. Nearly 40 percent of Americans are already eating more plant-based foods. Hundreds of schools, colleges and corporate cafeterias have embraced Meatless Monday. Even fast food chains like McDonald’s, Burger King, Carl’s Jr, Chipotle, Denny's, Dunkin’, Starbucks, Subway, Taco Bell and White Castle offer plant-based options.
Dozens of start-ups, led by Beond Meat and Impossible Foods, are producing plant-based meats, milks, cheeses and ice creams. Every ice cream manufacturer boasts nut-based flavors. Even meat industry giants Tyson Foods, Perdue, Hormel and Canada's Maple Leaf Foods have rolled out their own plant-based meat products.
The reasons for the skyrocketing popularity of plant-based meat and milk products are compelling: they are more convenient, healthier, more eco-friendly, and more compassionate than their animal-based counterparts.
The resolution to explore plant-based foods requires no sweat or deprivation — just some fun visits to our favorite supermarket and food websites.
Lazar Epps
Lancaster