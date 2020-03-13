Dear Editor;
I would like to respond to a recent letter to the editor in The Circleville Herald concerning State Representative Gary Scherer. First, I would like to point out that Commissioner Brian Stewart is not running for Gary’s 92nd District House seat. He is running for State Representative Ron Hood’s 78th District House Seat.
As far as being part of the “swamp” and a career politician? His career was as an entrepreneur over a period of 35 years while employing hundreds of people, and that following an eight-year tenure as an employee. One could hardly consider an eight-year stint in the Ohio House of Representatives as achieving “career politician” status.
Gary is probably interested in Pickaway County because he has lived here since 1966. He has family, including several grandchildren, living in Pickaway County. I have observed Gary taking care of aging parents with great compassion — even while maintaining a very busy schedule and taking time to attend more grandkid sporting events than you could count — evidence that Gary puts high priority on family values.
I think Gary’s record in the House speaks for itself, but if you have any doubt, investigate his work on Annie’s Law, which he sponsored and saw the governor sign it into law. I also recall that Gary connected a colleague and me with the Chair of Education Committee to advocate for public education concerns when I was the superintendent of a school district in Ross County.
I am not sure why Gary’s qualifications would be challenged. As a Certified Public Accountant, he would be well-suited in dealing with Pickaway County’s budgetary matters.
Keith Stevenson
Kingston