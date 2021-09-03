Dear Editor,
I appreciate an opportunity to respond to a recent column titled "He Needs What" published in the Aug. 5, 2021 Circleville Herald. The comments in this column about the "preschool supply list" being pitiful are disturbing.
The supply list has only nine items because after years of teaching, these items have served very useful. Many other classroom supplies are purchased either by teachers personally, the school district's budget or generous community members.
I am happy to explain the items that are questioned in the column. Children have a change of clothing available for when s/he gets wet from participating in water activities; gets paint on clothing from being creative; or has an accident from unexpected vomiting or diarrhea. In my experience, a child has never "stripped down naked and streaked through the school."
A book bag that will easily hold the provided 10x12 folder and agenda. There are students who do not have a book bag or the book bag is too small to carry completed work/projects, school announcements, soiled clothing, treats or donations (such as books).
Any supply of disposable paper cups that are provided is appreciated. For sanitary purposes, classroom water fountains are turned off. The teacher offers students water, juice or ice throughout the day. Disposable paper cups are also used for sorting manipulatives (items that provide hands-on learning), painting projects, and individual servings of snacks for the children.
The uses for resealable baggies are endless. Manipulatives are sent home through the year for children to develop fine motor skills. Leftover snacks, soiled clothing, children's work/art projects are placed in baggies then sent home. In class, resealable baggies are also utilized for writing practice with dry erase markers.
I sincerely hope that these explanations resolve the questions about requested preschool supplies. I request that you ask the source when you're unsure. Teachers usually answer questions using various forms of communication: face-to-face, phone/cell, text, a written note in the child's agenda, email, or shared phone apps.
Thank you for your time,
Grateful preschool teacher, Williamsport