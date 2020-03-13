Dear Editor;
It has been my privilege to have known Gary Scherer for over 25 years as a life-long Republican and active member of the Pickaway County Republican Party and community. In those years, Gary has been and continues to be a professional leader, successful small-business owner, State Representative, active church member, civic volunteer and contributing member of numerous organizations in Pickaway County. Gary has been a devoted public servant and continues to make a profound difference in his community and state.
Gary’s financial and budgetary expertise, together with his interpersonal communication skills, professional leadership and understanding of the State’s legislative process qualify him to earn our vote of trust and confidence as a Pickaway County Commissioner.
Gary Scherer will continue to support job creation, small businesses and new industry in Pickaway County. He understands the vital importance of the farming and agricultural community in Pickaway County. He is a fiscal conservative and firm believer in cutting taxes for families and businesses in our state. He understands the importance of working with law enforcement and other agencies in fighting drugs and the opioid epidemic.
Please join me in voting for Gary Scherer on March 17, 2020 to be a Pickaway County Commissioner. I am confident he will be an asset on the Board with Commissioners Henson and Wippel. Together, they will work together as a team continuing to make Pickaway County a great place to live, work and raise a family.
Sincerely,
Michael Whitten, Chairman
Pickaway County
Republican Party