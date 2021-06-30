Dear Editor,
With the Fourth of July nearing, Phantom Fireworks encourages its friends and customers to be considerate of your neighbors when using fireworks. We often get too caught up in the excitement and entertainment of fireworks lighting up the sky that we forget the noise and lights may have an adverse effect on some people and animals.
Phantom Fireworks asks you to be courteous to your neighbors. Communicate with them. Notify your neighbors before shooting your fireworks to allow them to prepare themselves and enjoy the show.
Phantom also asks that you respect your neighbor’s property. Keep your launch site open and away from your neighbor’s property to prevent accumulation of firework remains in their area. When the show is over, clean up your fireworks debris, particularly, what ends up on your neighbor’s property, or in the street.
Firework safety is crucial. Always have a ready source of water close by in case of emergencies. Maintain plenty of distance between launch site and spectators and inhabited buildings. It is very important to honor a curfew. Generally, professional shows end by 11 p.m. Please respect your neighbors by ending at a reasonable time.
Phantom reminds you to follow the law and apply common sense. Read the firework safety tips provided by Phantom to understand the performance and hazards associated with the item. Phantom wants you to be safe, have fun and enjoy the Fourth of July!
William Weimer
VP of Phantom Fireworks