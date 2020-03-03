Dear Editor;
As of this writing, the Circleville Lady Tigers basketball team is 25-0, MSL champions, Sectional champions, District champions and ranked no. 1 in Ohio. They played some outstanding teams throughout the season, yet have outscored their opponents by over 600 points, with an average winning margin of over 24 points per game.
They play great defense and are equally as effective on the offensive end of the court. This year’s team included two selected to the First Team All-MSL, one of which was the League Player of the Year, two to the Second Team and one named Honorable Mention.
In District 14, they placed one on the First Team, who was also the District Player of the Year, two on the Second Team and one named Honorable Mention. The Lady Tigers’ substitutes could start for most other schools. The Lady Tigers are all talented individuals, yet each places the good of the team ahead of themselves. Molding these 14 individuals into that unit is the MSL and District 14 Coach of the Year, along with three outstanding assistants.
Those who follow the Lady Tigers already know everything written above, but here are some statistics you did not see in the sports section. Of the 14 young ladies who make up the varsity and JV roster, 10 have been on the Honor Roll this school year, with seven earning straight A’s. Three of the seven juniors and seniors have scored above 25 on the college entrance ACT exam, and all seven have qualified for college.
Five of the seven upperclassmen have been inducted into the National Honor Society. Nine of the 14 girls are on Student Council; four are class officers. The team is represented in Key Club, In the Know, FCA and Yearbook staff, as well as many other school and community clubs and organizations.
Thirteen of these girls play at least one sport in addition to basketball. In short, these young ladies are more than basketball players; they are leaders in their school and their community.
For years to come, Circleville will remember this team as one of, if not the best, girls basketball team ever to come out of Pickaway County. They have earned that distinction, regardless of what happens in the Regionals. However, while I will always admire their team accomplishments, I will remember the 2019-2020 Lady Tigers not so much for their win-loss record, but as 14 remarkable individual young ladies.
Tom Patterson
Bainbridge