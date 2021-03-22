Dear Editor,
Thank you for printing in the Thursday, March 18, 2021 edition of The Circleville Herald an article about the Yellowbud Solar Project. The first part of the article promises jobs and tax revenue for our area, and that is good.
But, according to the article, our Ohio State Legislature doesn’t agree. They have introduced Senate Bill 52 and House Bill 118 that would work to stop solar development in Ohio! Why is our State Legislature so against solar development?
We thought they were always interested in creating jobs and tax revenue for Ohio. And where do our Pickaway County Commissioners stand on this issue? We’d like to know.
Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Carle
Circleville