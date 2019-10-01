Dear Editor:
I am responding to the comments Mr. Rhoades made in the Aug. 19 story about his building in Downtown Circleville. I appreciate that he renovated and rented a building that was empty.
The pawn shops, loan companies, and tattoo shops are bringing people Downtown to businesses that are in buildings that could be sitting empty. Your comments have caused some people to avoid going in your building. That only hurts your renter’s business.
The buildings with businesses are occupied by people who are trying to make an honest living to support their families. Otherwise, the buildings could be run down like other big buildings in the center of town, and the unpainted wall at the corner of Main and Scioto.
Support all of the businesses Downtown and try to fill other empty buildings with businesses and jobs that will stay and not companies that are here today and gone tomorrow.
Thanks,
Jon Radcliff Sr.
Circleville