Dear Editor,
I want to take this opportunity to thank the Circleville Fire Department, Pickaway Township Fire Department and Box65 for honoring my husband, Lt. Paul Knisley of Box65, for honoring him as we laid him to rest.
Paul loved serving the firefighters of Pickaway, Hocking, Fayette, Ross, Vinton Counties, etc. by making sure everyone had coffee, snacks, were warm or cool, rested and safe.
His dedication to their safety and comfort was very important to all of us. He rarely missed a call out. If a firefighter didn't know him by name, they knew him by his coffee!
All of you touched my heart and the hearts of family and friends who were at the graveside services. You are all true heroes.
Karen J. Knisley
Circleville