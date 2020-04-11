Dear Editor,
Though I do not have a business in Circleville anymore, my family did enjoy the support of the Circleville and Pickaway County community for over 88 years. We faced, over those many years, the ups and the unfortunate downs of many economic cycles. The COVID-19 virus is, at this time, disrupting the economy at a national and, for that mater, a worldwide level as well. I am not in Circleville very much these days, but I am quite sure it is having a major impact in our town as well.
I write this letter to give hope to all the small business that have, over time, created a wonderful and viable shopping area in Circleville. I offer the past as an eye to the future when this unparalleled event will pass, and though, at this time it may seem hopeless, it is not! Stay positive and keep your talented minds working and do what you can to cope with this issue
To the community of shoppers that make up the backbone of local success, I remind you that when you look at the visual beauty of our downtown, it is that way because many of these same small businesses own the buildings and over time, have restored those old structures that make up the area in our community many of us call downtown!
Please take time to realize that these building owners and the merchants in them are the ones that have supported not only your children’s many school functions, sports teams, parades, social activities and many non-profit endeavors in our city etc.. etc. Many local charity good deeds would not be possible without the contributions from this select group of dedicated business owners and the people they employ.
Please take the time to support them in anyway that you can. I wish I actually knew what that means, but for sure anything that you do to show them that you care will be greatly appreciated. This pandemic will pass and some of the small business will not survive. But for sure, if you take the effort to shop again in “Old Roundtown” when it does pass, those that do survive will become the seeds for a new beginning.
Harry Rubin
Circleville