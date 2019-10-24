Dear Editor;
Several weeks ago, Knollwood Village experienced a severe storm, as result many trees were downed, taking out electricity and causing road closures. Several houses received damage.
Knollwood Village would like to thank first responders, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, and Clearcreek Fire and Rescue for their prompt assistance.
Thanks also to South Central Power and Washington Township Trustees for returning electric service and opening roads to our neighborhood. We would also like to thank Ohio Christian University Soccer coaches and teams for help removing limbs and debris from homes.
Our homeowners immediately went out to check on neighbor’s safety and others came to volunteer their help.
As trustees we are proud of our neighborhood and our county.
Thanks to all who helped.
Knollwood Village Association Trustees