To the Editor,
We all know these are difficult times for all of us due to the current health dangers. We are each facing challenges to our daily lives — which may include family, spiritual, job and financial issues.
We also know that “We are better together.” Yet, while offering no concrete suggestions to help the situation, many in the media have been very critical of the ways in which our leaders are dealing with this crisis.
The positive message from the White House is that we will prevail against this emergency with “love, patriotism and the determination of our citizens”.” Luckily, going into this crisis, our economy has never been stronger — all because of the policies of our great President Donald J. Trump and his administration. Our president has assembled top experts to guide the process through which this crisis will be handled. As a result, I agree fully with the president when he says, “No nation on earth will emerge stronger and more united than ours.”
I can only ask that each of us do what Americans always do — join together and unite in a fight against this viral enemy that could destroy our nation. Stop the negativity, find ways to help, stay out of the way of those who are helping, take the recommended steps to protect your own health, do not jeopardize the health of your community by going out if you do not feel well, and pray for our leaders and this great nation.
Sincerely,
Sandy Darby
Circleville