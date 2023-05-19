We’re less than a month away from the start of the Pickaway County Fair.
More than 20,000 people will attend the county’s premier fair and come away with memories that were made between the fair’s opening June 17 and closing on June 25.
For whatever reason – God’s will maybe – throughout my career I’ve covered county fairs all across Southeast Ohio including those in Athens, Meigs, Jackson and Vinton counties.
Before I wax poetic about how cool the fair is – if you have any photos you’d like to see published about this year’s fair, send them this way to mlayton@circlevilleherald.com
Other email accounts work too, but that’s the account that I check minute to minute. I like photos of ribbon winners!
Speaking of ribbon winners, I love walking past the stalls and seeing posters with pictures of the livestock accompanied by the ribbons.
To be candid, raising cattle, hogs, rabbits and chickens is not an easy enterprise but one that demands a lot of hard work and dedication. Kids, who may perhaps be future farmers, learn valuable life lessons.
A lot of people may only see the livestock sale when the animal is clean and perhaps on its best behavior, but behind the scenes, raising these animals is hard work. These 4-H kids deserve a round of applause for sticking to it.
On that note, it’s sad when I see tears in kids’ eyes when they have to give up the animals they’ve spent so much time raising. We all understand why and what happens to these animals, but sometimes it is still not easy letting go.
Happy thought — I love watching the horsemanship. I spent summers riding horses – that was special.
Livestock sale always brings back memories about the time I purchased a $500 chicken at a county fair. Let’s back up for a moment.
During county fairs near and far, livestock is sold to provide scholarships and such to kids who raise the animals.
Anyway, auction time comes and there is pageant queen. I think she was the county’s fair queen but she may have been a festival queen — I don’t remember — but she raised a chicken or two for auction.
While I didn’t think I’d be able to afford a champion hog or cow, I figured bidding on chickens is a pretty safe bet.
Bidding started out slow. A few hands here and there. I kept upgrading because as editor, I thought it important to win my first bidding contest.
Things began to take a slight turn for the worst when the guy who owned the local KFC decided to enter the bidding. I didn’t know it at the time who he was or how determined he was to outbid me for that chicken.
I don’t like to lose, but I should’ve kept my hand down as the bid began to quickly approach how much my mortgage payment was.
In the end, there can only be only one winner and it happened to be me. Had fun at the auction and did a good deed.
Moral to the story – I encourage folks to bid on this livestock and support these kids.
Buy your tickets now for the Pickaway County Fair.
