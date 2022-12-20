Pat's Praise: Anticipate His Coming

Pat Throckmorton

Some scholars believe there was little connection between Advent and Christmas early on. They think the adventus (coming/arrival) or Advent was at least three-fold. 1. The incarnation is represented by the Magi’s visit to the baby Jesus (Matthew 2:1-11). 2. The baptism by John the Baptizer in the Jordan (John 1:29-34). 3. Jesus’ first public miracle at the wedding feast in Cana (John 2:1-11).


