Pat's Praise: Prince of Peace

Pat Throckmorton

“For unto us a child is born, unto us, a son is given, and the government shall be upon his shoulder; and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counselor, The Mighty God, The Everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace.” Isaiah 9:6 KJV.


