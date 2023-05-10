Today, all law enforcement agencies face movements to defund, eliminate, or impose such restrictions that jeopardize their safety and that of their communities.
In addition, orders to violate their oaths of office are another major dilemma facing them. Morale is at an all-time low, but they continue to live up to their office commitments to protect and serve their communities under these circumstances. Police Officers enter the profession not for the money but with a high sense of morale to protect and serve their communities.
Candidates for police officers undergo extensive background investigations. In larger departments, they experience psychological screenings and polygraph examinations. Next, they enter police training academies where training lasts for months.
While in these academies, recruits undergo rigorously structured schedules involving many topics, including the use of firearms. After recruits graduate from their academies, training continues. They work with a Field Training Officer for on-the-job training before working alone.
Most police officers undergo annual refresher training and semi-annual firearms retraining. 99% of all police officers live up to their oaths of office and the legal protection of their communities. Morale is high, and they have dedicated themselves to protect and serve. Then the reality of the job raises its ugly head.
The various crimes associated with riots, such as looting, arson, vandalism, and attacks against innocent victims, have gained political sympathy. Riots are now called “peaceful protesting.” Politicians are openly inciting riots while innocent victims suffer.
Law enforcement is now the criminal, while criminals are heroes. This politically accepted trend only makes criminals bolder, as they know the system is on their side.
Conversely, there are efforts to eliminate, defund, or restrict police so they can no longer serve and protect their communities. These changes result from giving in to the pressures of certain groups. Their morale suffers, as does the support of their families. Being a police officer can be a life-or-death profession. Split-second decisions have to be made in the use of deadly force. The job only gets more complicated and more miserable.
Law enforcement oaths of office to protect and serve, enforcing the constitution and land laws, are under siege by political forces for their personal agendas. As a result, the police are directed to ignore laws, thus violating their oaths of office. These orders are unlawful and should never be obeyed. The police have always been obligated not to follow illegal orders but to justify their reason for doing so.
The examples of unlawful orders are many today. No unlawful order supersedes an oath of office. In addition to the job’s stresses, most officers’ mandates to ignore their oaths of office is a severe conscious concern. A most visible case in point is the illegal border crossings by many illegal migrants and the restrictions placed on our Border Patrol in enforcing immigration laws. Police Horse Patrols have always been an effective method of crowd control during riots and political demonstrations.
On approximately September 20, 2022, photos surfaced showing Border Patrol Agents on horseback using their horses to deter Haitian illegal immigrants from entering the U.S. after crossing the Rio Grande in Del Rio, Texas. Instantly, this was compared to images of slavery. The horse’s reins appeared to be whips. As a result, border Patrol agents involved were put on administrative leave.
Honoring Oaths of Office must be the final choice made and respected.