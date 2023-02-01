In ‘Breaking into the Backcountry,” Steve Edwards wrote, “I love these mornings. No alarm clock… just the slow and steady coming-to-consciousness brought on by an almost imperceptibly lightening sky… The day getting started. Possibilities. Down in the meadow a few deer browse in the long grass… From the surrounding forest comes a variety of birdsong…”
Like a petal in the wind, I am lost and without a sense of wholeness when I’ve not had time for the peace and quiet of nature. Time spent gazing at the woods where fantasies dance in the twinkling of the sun as it glances off the branches of maple, walnut, sycamore, and pine.
I dream of Edward’s journey – a triad of writing, nature, and solitude which, coming full circle, was awarded to him when he won a writing contest. Seven months residing in the Oregon backcountry alone except for the trees, deer, bear, wind, and rain to serve as his muses.
When describing a hot afternoon river swim, Edward’s thoughts strayed to all the places that touched, and were touched by, that river and he closed his thoughts with “and at the same time to think of nothing at all. To just swim, enjoy the water and the sunlight.”
Edwards stated “… one of the paradoxes of being a writer: one’s desire to fully inhabit one’s life crashes like a wave against the desire to memorialize that life.”
For writers there’s a coveted, secret formula for balancing the mind’s presence in the moment with the hand’s simultaneous orchestration with pen on paper. We want to capture the moment, desperately seeking the proper colors and hues to paint an everlasting memory for ourselves and for others. Timeless tranquility, sweet surrender, and grace and gratitude found in the subtleties of our surroundings.
“Every day something beautiful and small,” Edward’s wrote. “The way the grooves of ponderosa pine smell like cream soda. The way rosemary… crushed between my fingers evokes eternity… If I am dead and you are reading this, pick a sprig of rosemary, crush it, stand alone under a rising moon. I am not gone.”
I’m reminded of the words from “The Highwayman” written by Jimmy Webb and sung by the Highwaymen, a group comprised of Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Kris Kristofferson, and Willie Nelson. “…and when I reach the other side, I'll find a place to rest my spirit if I can. Perhaps I may become a highwayman again, or I may simply be a single drop of rain. But I will remain. And I'll be back again.”
We go on, a drop of rain, a speck of dust in the wind, a sprig of rosemary, or perhaps inked thoughts housed on pages yellowing with time. We hear the words “appreciate every day as though our last,” and we think we are heeding the wisdom until one day someone or something is gone, and we realize we could have slowed down a little more before it was too late.
As Edward’s reclusive days in Oregon were coming to an end he reflected, “Like a bear devouring every last morsel in preparation for a long, cold winter, I take my nourishment from what will soon be gone, what I’ll remove myself from. I take it on faith that the richness of these days will sustain me in the world I’ll return to.”
May we all dine on the feast before us each day, the sun and moon, trees and streams, the fields and hills, and the moments spent with loved ones or alone with nature and our thoughts. And may the nourishment inspire us to leave something behind so we are never truly gone.