Scooting into the last few days of National Poetry month, I have decided to convert the Commuter Column to a poem format once more.
I chose to write this one with a rhyme scheme comprised of AABB alternating with CDCD, EEFF, GHGH, and so on with each line having 10 beats, or decasyllable.
The poem was inspired by a place on my commute to work where, even when I am not thinking about them, my dogs who have passed on seem to surround me and fill me with love, bright light, a little heartbreak and hope.
The Commuter’s Companion
There are places beyond this narrow road,
Where my heart and mind are begging to go,
Past the fields, beyond the hills, to the trees,
To the place where your name floats on the breeze.
On the journey from here to there, the where
You now reside without me by your side
Seems unreal. I feel you here in the air.
You’re far away and yet I feel you nigh.
For the love of a dog is eternal,
And the joy and blessings are more than all
I could ever dream to know and to hold,
But too soon the years passed and you grew old.
Whatever the path ahead may lead to,
No matter how trivial it may seem,
Or how full of light or deep dark and blue,
It is the path toward you, I believe.
For the bond we share is one all too rare,
Except for the human and canine pair.
These days, when I feel I can take no more,
You float through my heart like you did before.
Whatever curve the road ahead might bring,
Be it stormy weather or a light rain,
My heart will be renewed just like in spring,
For your memories sing my heart’s refrains.
I would be remiss if I did not close the sentiments of this column by encouraging you to rescue a shelter dog should you have room for more love in your home.
Yes, when a dog passes it can be overwhelming. But there is a strange relief in knowing that you do not need to try to make it okay, because it never will be. And there is also an awesome joy in knowing that it will get easier and that there is another special someone waiting for you.
The commute to the Wright-Poling Pickaway County Dog Shelter is short, but the love you will find there is eternal. You can find the shelter at 21253 Ringgold Southern Rd, Circleville, OH and call them at (740) 474-3741.
This issue of the column was written in honor of our rescues Rusty and Harry and in loving memory of Mosey, Jasmine, Sam, Woody, Sara, Jude, Emily and Molly.
