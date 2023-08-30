Pickaway Commuter: Poets In Black History

Amy Randall-McSorley

The wind brings the leaves to dance. The scars from the last tornado are hidden behind the lush foliage in all its summer splendor.


  

A longtime Circleville Herald columnist, Amy Randall-McSorley can be reached at amyj.author@gmail.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments