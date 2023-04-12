With April being National Poetry Month as well as when Partners for Paws holds its Pause for a Cause Wine Tasting Event to support the Wright-Poling Pickaway County Dog Shelter, I am dedicating this issue of the Commuter Column to both.
For fun, I have decided to write a Viator. For those not familiar, this is a form of poetry where the first line becomes the second line in the next stanza, the third line in the third stanza and so on until that line is the last line of the poem. This means the number of lines in a stanza must equal the number of stanzas. It also means that first line has a pretty important job to do.
Other than the aforementioned rules, there are none about beats or even about a rhyming pattern. Because, like Partners for Paws and the Pickaway County Dog Shelter, I like a good challenge, I have given myself some rules to follow. I have chosen five stanzas, so five lines in each, each line with 10 beats except for the last line, and an alternating rhyming pattern.
For the Dogs of Pickaway County
Life is richer with a dog companion.
When your heart is drawn, quartered, left for dead,
And all happiness seems to have passed on,
Left you with nothing but darkness and dread,
By a dog’s side is the place you belong.
The clouds may come, bring stormy wind and rain.
Life is richer with a dog companion,
Who will share their rainbow, until the day,
With angel wings they take flight to heaven.
But the years spent with them are worth the pain,
Of the vacancy felt when they move on.
They gift us with love, with play, and laughter.
Life is richer with a dog companion.
A dog’s deep love lasts for ever after,
And brings us sun where before there was none.
In turn, for those of us who walk on two,
We are honored and graced with saving one,
Or if we can’t, then support those who do.
Life is richer with a dog companion,
And even sweeter when shared with a few.
For what does it mean to be a human,
If not to be kind to those with no voice,
Who were left scared, alone, and abandoned?
It wasn’t theirs to make, but is our choice,
Because life is richer with a dog companion.
AMVETS doors will open at 5:30 p.m. on April 22 for the Pause for a Cause Wine Tasting Event to benefit the Wright-Poling Pickaway County Dog Shelter. In her recent article in the Circleville Herald, Partners for Paws President, Joellen Jacobs shared her phone number for more information: 740-420-6277 (no texting.)